Murray notched 27 points (8-16 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, five assists and one steal in 27 minutes during Monday's 135-112 victory over the Jazz.

Murray led the Nuggets in scoring Monday, draining at least six triples for the fourth time this season. The star guard is churning out early-round fantasy numbers, having averaged 25.8 points, 7.0 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 35.4 minutes per contest in his last 19 games.