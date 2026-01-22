This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Will go Thursday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Murray (hip) will play Thursday against Washington.
Murray's availability wasn't truly in doubt after being added to the injury report as probable due to a left hip issue. He's fresh off a strong performance Tuesday against the Lakers, finishing with 28 points and 11 assists in 36 minutes.