Valanciunas (calf) did not return to Wednesday's game against the Raptors. He finished with 17 points (5-6 FG, 7-8 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, one steal and three blocks in 23 minutes.

Valanciunas started this game for Nikola Jokic (knee) with Denver's franchise player expected to miss several weeks. Valanciunas started off hot, but he suffered a calf strain and hobbled to the locker room, never to return -- he was deemed as questionable to return to the floor. If the big man ends up missing time, the Nuggets will likely turn to DaRon Holmes after he put in a productive shift to close this game out.