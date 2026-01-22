default-cbs-image
Valanciunas (calf) is available for Thursday's game against the Wizards.

Valanciunas is available to play for the first time since Dec. 31 due to a calf strain. The veteran center could have a minutes restriction, but his return should have a negative impact on the minutes of Zeke Nnaji and DaRon Holmes.

