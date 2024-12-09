Strawther closed Sunday's 141-111 win over the Hawks with 13 points (5-6 FG, 3-4 3Pt), three assists and two rebounds in 22 minutes.

Strawther led the bench in scoring while posting his most efficient outing with more than five shot attempts on the season. The 22-year-old forward has provided a valuable spark off the bench this season, and in the club's last two games with Jamal Murray (hamstring) sidelined, Strawther has totaled 31 points (12-19 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks over 55 total minutes.