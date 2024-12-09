Porter ended with 26 points (12-17 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds and three assists over 36 minutes during Sunday's 141-111 victory over the Hawks.

The 26-year-old delivered a productive performance while amassing the second-highest scoring mark behind Nikola Jokic (48 points). Porter had an extremely efficient bounce-back outing after he struggled in Saturday's loss to the Wizards, during which he totaled only 11 points while shooting 5-for-14 from the field. The forward has shot only 1-for-10 from three-point range over his last two games, though he is still shooting 38.8 percent from downtown across 22 regular-season games.