Porter ended with seven points (2-9 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one block across 35 minutes during Thursday's 117-83 loss to the Clippers in Game 3 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Porter played through a shoulder injury but was clearly bothered, raising some doubt when it comes to his availability for Game 4. Porter suffered the injury during Game 2 and stated prior to the game that he would not be playing if this was the regular season. While the Nuggets certainly need him firing, discussions are sure to be had regarding his short-term value to the team