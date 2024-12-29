Porter totaled 26 points (9-14 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT) and three rebounds in 34 minutes during Saturday's 134-121 victory over the Pistons.

Porter didn't do much outside of scoring in this victory, but he was extremely efficient and finished as one of three Denver players with more than 25 points, with Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic being the other two. Porter has been heavily linked with a potential move away from Denver before the Feb. 6 trade deadline, but he remains an integral part of the Nuggets' offensive scheme despite all the speculation regarding his future. Porter has scored at least 20 points in three of his last four games and is averaging 18.7 points per game since the beginning of December.