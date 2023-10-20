Porter (ankle) will not play in Thursday's preseason game against the Clippers, Vic Lombardi of Altitude TV reports.
Porter has been unable to make any appearances in the preseason. Previous reports have indicated that he'll be ready for Opening Night on Oct. 24 against the Lakers, but this is worth monitoring closely over the weekend.
