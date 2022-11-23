Porter is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game versus the Thunder due to a left heel contusion.

The Nuggets could be very shorthanded against the Thunder, with Porter, Nikola Jokic (conditioning) and Jamal Murray (conditioning) all questionable. If the 24-year-old forward is unable to play in Wednesday's game, Bruce Brown and Christian Braun are candidates to receive extended minutes. Porter's next opportunity to play after their matchup with Oklahoma City would be Friday's game against the Clippers.