Porter (heel) didn't participate in Sunday's practice, Harrison Wind of TheDNVR.com reports.

Denver has yet to officially update Porter's status for Monday's contest against the Rockets, but his absence from practice wouldn't seem to be a good sign for his chances of putting an end to his two-game absence. If Porter remains sidelined Monday, Bruce Brown would likely be in line for another start on the wing alongside Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.