Morris (hamstring) will not play Monday against the Lakers.
Morris hasn't played since April 16 and remains without a firm timetable to return from his strained hamstring. For the time being, Facundo Campazzo and Austin Rivers should continue to pick up minutes at point guard with Jamal Murray (knee) done for the year.
More News
-
Nuggets' Monte Morris: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Nuggets' Monte Morris: Fifth straight absence on tap•
-
Nuggets' Monte Morris: Expected to be out 'a little while'•
-
Nuggets' Monte Morris: Out with strained hamstring•
-
Nuggets' Monte Morris: Questionable to return•
-
Nuggets' Monte Morris: Starting for Murray•