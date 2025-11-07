Morris (calf) is set to join the Pacers in Denver for the start of their four-game road trip Saturday against the Nuggets, Tony East of Forbes.com reports.

Morris' calf injury gave the Pacers hesitation to sign him back in September, but they agreed to a deal once again Thursday that has now become official. With the veteran guard now appearing to be over the issue, Morris is in line to be available off the bench Saturday. He's projected to compete with the likes of RayJ Dennis, Cody Martin and Taelon Peter for backcourt playing time.