Watson registered 30 points (10-15 FG, 6-7 3Pt, 4-8 FT), six rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal over 37 minutes during the Nuggets' 114-110 win over the Celtics on Wednesday.

It was another impressive performance from Watson, who led the Nuggets in scoring and finished with his most points in a game since Nov. 19 against the Pelicans (32). Watson has scored at least 21 points in five straight games, and over that span he has averaged 24.4 points on 51.8 percent shooting along with 5.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 2.4 threes, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks over 37.3 minutes per game. He should continue to serve in an expanded role on offense for as long as Nikola Jokic (knee) is sidelined.