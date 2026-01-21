Watson chipped in 18 points (7-17 FG, 4-8 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists, one block and three steals over 38 minutes during Tuesday's 115-107 loss to the Lakers.

It was another strong showing from Watson, who continues to see elevated usage while Nikola Jokic (knee) is on the shelf. Over the last 12 games while the superstar center has been been sidelined, Watson is averaging 22.1 points, 6.2 boards, 2.8 assists, 2.2 threes, 1.3 steals and 1.2 blocks in 35.9 minutes.