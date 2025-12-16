Nuggets' Peyton Watson: Fails to return Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Watson (side) didn't return to Monday's game against the Rockets. He finished the night with five points (2-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and one steal in six minutes before exiting.
Watson was diagnosed with a right trunk contusion and never returned after departing during the first half. Head coach David Adelman stated after the game that Watson is dealing with a stinger, and the injury shouldn't cause a long-term absence, per Vinny Benedetto of The Denver Gazette. Watson can be considered day-to-day until further notice.
