Watson supplied 27 points (11-22 FG, 5-12 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal across 33 minutes during Monday's 125-115 win over Memphis.

Watson continues to play the best basketball of his career, especially on the offensive end of the court. Known as a defensive specialist, injuries to key players have provided Watson with an opportunity to shoulder more responsibility as a scorer. He has scored at least 15 points in three of his last four games, averaging 20.8 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.3 three-pointers and 1.3 combined steals-plus-blocks during that span.