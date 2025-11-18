Watson totaled five points (2-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist, three blocks and one steal in 34 minutes during Monday's 130-127 loss to the Bulls.

While Watson was elevated to the starting lineup to fill the void while Christian Braun (ankle) is sidelined, he has provided great value on the defensive end, averaging 1.5 steals and 2.0 blocks in his last two games. While Watson is averaging just 6.4 points on 44.1 percent from the field and 26.3 percent from three, he could see an increase in volume while in the starting lineup moving forward.