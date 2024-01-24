Watson ended with seven points (2-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two blocks and one steal over 19 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 114-109 victory over the Pacers.

It's the third straight game in which Watson has recorded multiple rejections. The 30th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft doesn't have a big enough role in the Nuggets' frontcourt rotation to be a fantasy asset in most formats, but over 11 games in January the 21-year-old forward is averaging 7.3 points, 2.9 boards, 1.1 threes and 0.9 blocks in only 16.7 minutes a night. Should a bigger workload open up for him due to injuries, Watson could become an intriguing sleeper.