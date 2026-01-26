site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: nuggets-peyton-watson-on-track-for-tuesday-return | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Nuggets' Peyton Watson: On track for Tuesday return
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Watson (ankle) is probable for Tuesday's game against the Pistons.
Watson missed Denver's last matchup due to an ankle sprain, but he appears poised for a return Tuesday evening if all goes according to plan. Expect confirmation on his availability closer to tipoff.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories