Watson recorded 32 points (13-19 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists and one block across 34 minutes in Wednesday's 125-118 win over the Pelicans.

Watson got the starting nod for the third consecutive game and erupted for a game- and career-high mark in points. The fourth-year forward also grabbed a game- and career-best 12 rebounds en route to his first double-double of the season. The 23-year-old is expected to continue seeing an increased role with Christian Braun (ankle) sidelined for an extended period.