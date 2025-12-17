Nuggets' Peyton Watson: Questionable for Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Watson (side) is questionable for Thursday's game versus the Magic.
Watson suffered a right trunk contusion during Monday's win over Houston and was unable to return, which resulted in Tim Hardaway starting the second half. However, Hardaway is also questionable for Thursday's game with an illness, so if both these guys are out, Bruce Brown could receive major minutes as a starter. Check back for another update on Watson closer to Thursday's tip.
