Nuggets' Peyton Watson: Questionable to return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Watson is questionable to return to Monday's game against the Rockets due to a right trunk contusion.
Watson made his way back to the bench shortly after being evaluated in the locker room. However, he didn't appear to be moving well on the sideline, per Bennett Durando of The Denver Post.
