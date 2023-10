Watson posted 10 points (3-4 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, one steal and one block in 20 minutes during Tuesday's 115-107 preseason win over the Suns.

Watson shined during Summer League action before getting shut down and was solid during Denver's preseason opener. The 2022 first-round pick didn't play much as a rookie, but due to the departures of Bruce Brown and Jeff Green, Watson could carve out a reserve role in the frontcourt this season.