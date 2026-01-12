Watson recorded 19 points (7-19 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and two blocks across 39 minutes during Sunday's 108-104 win over the Bucks.

Watson's ascension continued Sunday with another terrific two-way showing. The Nuggets have a ton of injuries right now, and that's allowed Watson to take on a larger role offensively. Over his last eight games, he's averaging 22.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.1 steals, 1.1 blocks and 2.3 three-pointers on 48.1 percent shooting from the field.