Watson closed Monday's 135-112 victory over Utah with 20 points (7-9 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 28 minutes.

Watson returned to action after missing the past two games due to a trunk injury. In what was clearly a favorable matchup, Watson delivered an efficient 20 points, continuing his breakout season. Both Aaron Gordon (hamstring) and Christian Braun (ankle) remain sidelined, making Watson an intriguing addition to any standard league roster.