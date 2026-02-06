Watson is expected to miss at least four weeks with his Grade 2 right hamstring strain, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports Friday.

This is a devastating blow for the Nuggets, and the franchise has had some awful luck with injuries this season. Watson has had a breakout season in Denver, averaging 14.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.2 blocks and 1.0 steals while hitting 41.7 percent from beyond the arc. With Watson sidelined, there will be more opportunities for guys like Julian Strawther, Spencer Jones, Tim Hardaway and maybe even Zeke Nnaji.