Watson (hamstring) is out for Monday's game against the Thunder.

Watson has not appeared in a game since Feb. 4 due to a right hamstring strain, and he will remain out for Monday's contest. The fourth-year forward has recently been ramping up his basketball activities, but there's still no clear timetable for his return. His next opportunity to suit up comes Wednesday against the Rockets.

