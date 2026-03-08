Nuggets' Peyton Watson: Won't play Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Watson (hamstring) is out for Monday's game against the Thunder.
Watson has not appeared in a game since Feb. 4 due to a right hamstring strain, and he will remain out for Monday's contest. The fourth-year forward has recently been ramping up his basketball activities, but there's still no clear timetable for his return. His next opportunity to suit up comes Wednesday against the Rockets.
