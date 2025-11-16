Nuggets' Tim Hardaway: Inserted into starting lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hardaway is in the Nuggets' starting lineup against the Timberwolves on Saturday.
Hardaway will make his first start of the 2025-26 regular season Saturday and will likely stay in the Nuggets' starting five for as long as Christian Braun (ankle) is sidelined. Hardaway is averaging 11.0 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.5 threes over 22.8 minutes per game this season.
