Hardaway had 18 points (4-9 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 7-7 FT), four rebounds and two assists over 33 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 122-116 win over the Pelicans.

The veteran forward continues to be the lead dog on the Nuggets' second unit, and the rest of the team's shortened bench managed only four points combined Tuesday. Hardaway has scored in double digits in six straight games, averaging 18.0 points, 3.7 threes, 2.3 boards and 1.0 assists in 30.3 minutes, and his streak of appearances with multiple made three-pointers stands at 15.