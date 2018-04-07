Nuggets' Will Barton: Drops in 31 points versus Clippers

Barton dropped in 31 points (11-15 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT) to go along with three assists, two rebounds and one block across 32 minutes during Saturday's 134-115 win over the Clippers.

Barton was efficient from the floor and deadly from behind the arc en route to his highest point total since Nov. 30. He didn't do as much as he usually does elsewhere in the box score, but the scoring outburst propelled him to another useful fantasy performance. Barton will aim to build off his big game Monday against the Blazers.