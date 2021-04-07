Barton collected 24 points (10-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, four assists and two steals in a 134-119 victory over the Pistons on Tuesday.

Barton was able to make multiple threes for the third consecutive game in what was another well-rounded performance. Over his last three games, the forward has shot 50.0 percent from distance while also contributing at least one steal in each contest. Barton has averaged 19.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.3 steals over that stretch.