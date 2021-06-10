Barton is expected to be on a "very limited minutes restriction" for Wednesday's Game 2 against Phoenix, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Barton hasn't played since April 23 due to a hamstring injury, so it's no surprise that the Nuggets are being cautious in handling his return to the court. It's unclear at this time what the exact limit will be, but barring any setbacks, the Nuggets will look to ease Barton back into the rotation as much as they can as the series progresses. He averaged 12.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 31 minutes per game during the regular season.