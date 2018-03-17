Hanlan did not participate in Friday's 103-90 win over the Iowa Wolves because of an undisclosed injury.

Hanlan has missed Austin's last two games now as a result of his unknown injury and it's not certain when he will be able to return to action. The 6-4 guard from Boston College is contributing 14.8 points per game this season.

