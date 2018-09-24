Olivier Hanlan: Waived by Spurs
Hanlan was waived by the Spurs, Michael De Leon of Project Spurs reports.
Hanlan, the Spurs' second-round pick out of Boston College back in 2015, spent just a handful of days on the roster, but has now been waived. The fact that he didn't make it to training camp doesn't bode well for his chances of landing a deal elsewhere. More likely, Hanlan will settle for a spot in the G-League, with the hope of ultimately receiving a call-up later in the year. He could also head overseas on a more lucrative contract.
