Nesmith will be in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pistons, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Andrew Nembhard is sidelined with a back injury Wednesday, so Nesmith will take over in Indiana's starting lineup for the eighth time this year. Through seven appearances with the starters this season, Nesmith has averaged 9.1 points, 3.6 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.1 threes in 20.8 minutes.