Nesmith (ankle) increased his workload at Saturday's practice, Tony East of SI.com reports.

Nesmith sprained his ankle in the Pacers' final game prior to the All-Star break. He was sidelined for the team's first contest following the break, but appears to be trending in a positive direction. His next opportunity to suit up will come Monday versus the Raptors. The 24-year-old is averaging career highs across the board this season including 12.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.1 steals, 0.7 blocks and 2.1 triples across 27.1 minutes in 51 games.

