Nesmith racked up nine points (3-9 FG, 3-8 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist and two blocks over 19 minutes during Saturday's 142-116 loss to the Heat.

Nesmith returned after missing the past 18 games due to a knee injury, providing the Pacers with adequate bench production. Although the upside for Nesmith is somewhat limited, he should be able to work his way into the starting lineup in the coming weeks, making him a worthwhile addition in standard formats.