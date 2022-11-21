Nesmith is starting Monday's contest against the Magic.
Fresh off a season-best 19-point outing Saturday against the Magic, Nesmith will slide into Indiana's starting lineup in place of Andrew Nembhard on Monday. Nesmith has averaged 10.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 blocks across 22.0 minutes throughout his first four starts of the year.
More News
-
Pacers' Aaron Nesmith: Scores season-high 19 points•
-
Pacers' Aaron Nesmith: Coming off bench in return•
-
Pacers' Aaron Nesmith: Set to play versus Nuggets•
-
Pacers' Aaron Nesmith: Questionable to return Wednesday•
-
Pacers' Aaron Nesmith: Ruled out Monday•
-
Pacers' Aaron Nesmith: Receives questionable tag•