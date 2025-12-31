Sheppard (calf) is available for Wednesday's game against the Magic.

Sheppard was last seen during the Dec. 3 loss to the Nuggets, but he's recovered from a left calf strain and is ready for game action. With the Pacers a bit healthier now than they were the last time Sheppard was available, the guard is ticketed for a reserve role Wednesday. Sheppard has averaged 5.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 23.3 minutes per tilt across 11 games off the bench this season.