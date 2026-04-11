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Pacers' Ben Sheppard: Questionable for Sunday
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RotoWire Staff
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Sheppard (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Pistons.
Sheppard has missed the past four games for the Pacers, but there's a chance he could get back out there for Indiana's regular-season finale. If he's cleared, Sheppard will likely have some minutes restrictions.