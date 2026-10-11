Sheppard mustered two points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one assist, one rebound and one steal in 16 minutes during Saturday's 119-117 preseason loss to the Hawks.

After scoring 13 points on 4-of-9 shooting in Wednesday's preseason-opening win over Minnesota, Shepard was far less productive Saturday. The 25-year-old guard provided a muted impact on offense but recorded his third steal of the preseason. He'll face competition for playing time from Kelly Oubre, Quenton Jackson and Jarace Walker to begin the regular season.