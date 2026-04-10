site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: pacers-ben-sheppard-questionable-for-friday-528573 | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Pacers' Ben Sheppard: Questionable for Friday
•
1 min read
Sheppard (hip) is questionable for Friday's game against the 76ers.
Sheppard has missed the past three games for Indiana, but he remains day-to-day. He could see plenty of minutes Friday if he's able to play with Indiana missing so many key players.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories