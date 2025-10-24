Sheppard closed with 15 points (5-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal in 39 minutes before fouling out of Thursday's 141-135 double-overtime loss to Oklahoma City.

Sheppard was an afterthought in fantasy leagues during the 2024-25 regular season with averages of 5.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.1 three-pointers in 19.5 minutes per game, but he looked like a completely new player Thursday. The Pacers are already shorthanded, and Andrew Nembhard left this game early with a shoulder injury. With how involved Sheppard was Thursday, you can make a strong argument to pick him up in fantasy leagues to see if he can keep it going.