Mathurin recorded 24 points (11-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt), three rebounds, one block and two steals across 25 minutes during Thursday's 140-110 loss to the Spurs.

Mathurin did all he could to help Indiana offensively in Thursday's blowout contest, leading all Pacers in scoring and shots made while adding a pair of steals defensively in a two-way performance. Mathurin has posted at least 25 points in five outings this season, his first such performance since he last did so New Year's Eve against Milwaukee. Mathurin has shot well from deep lately, connecting on at least two threes in four of his last five contests.