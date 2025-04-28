Mathurin (abdomen) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's Game 5 against the Bucks.

Mathurin is in jeopardy of missing his second straight game due to an abdominal contusion. The 22-year-old swingman has made three appearances during the first round, averaging 12.0 points and 3.0 rebounds across 18.7 minutes per contest. If Mathurin remains sidelined, Ben Sheppard will likely see an uptick in playing time.