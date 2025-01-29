Mathurin (illness) has been listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Pistons.

After a 13-point performance in Saturday's blowout win against the Spurs, Mathurin might not be able to get on the floor Wednesday against Detroit because of an illness. The 22-year-old is having another solid season with the Pacers, averaging 16.4 points and a career-high 5.9 rebounds per game for Indiana.