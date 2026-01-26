Mathurin (thumb) tallied 16 points (6-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal in 25 minutes off the bench Monday in the Pacers' 132-116 loss to the Hawks.

Mathurin took the court Monday for his first appearance since Jan. 2 after a right thumb sprain kept him sidelined for 11 straight contests. Prior to missing time with the injury, Mathurin had started in all 24 of his appearances this season, but the Pacers brought him off the bench Monday seemingly with a plan to keep his minutes in check in his first game in more than three weeks. Mathurin provided efficient scoring on the second unit, but as per usual, his offensive output was supported by little production in other categories. Expect Mathurin to eventually regain his spot in the starting five once he gets fully reconditioned following his return from the injury.