Mathurin made the best of his 29 minutes on the floor against the defending champions. The 22-year-old only missed two of the shots he attempted in Boston. He finished with 14 points and five rebounds, helping the Pacers come out on top against the Celtics.
After a rough shooting night in the win over the Warriors, Mathurin bounced back with a vengeance against one of the best teams in the league. The young guard continues to prove he deserves to be a starter while putting up career numbers in points (16.6) and rebounds (6.2).
