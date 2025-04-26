Mathurin is questionable for Game 4 against the Bucks on Sunday due to an abdominal contusion.

Mathurin has played more than 20 minutes in just one of his three appearances in the series, and his playing time has been diminishing with each passing game. Through three games in this first-round matchup, Mathurin is averaging 12.0 points and 3.0 rebounds across 18.7 minutes per game.